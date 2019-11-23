Mason Mount On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad to go up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City outfit at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



The Blues headed into the international break on the back of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to continue their strong form and could send out a message of intent by taking all three points in Manchester.













Lampard names Kepa between the sticks for the Premier League clash, while at full-back he plumps for Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri.



In central defence Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori provide the pairing that Lampard hopes will keep Manchester City's attackers at bay, while in midfield N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho all play.





In attack, Chelsea will look towards Willian, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham to provide the goal threat this evening.







Lampard has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes during the course of the 90 minutes and could turn to Olivier Giroud or Pedro.







Chelsea Team vs Manchester City



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorgino, Kante, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic



Substitutes: Caballero, James, Christensen, Mount, Pedro, Giroud, Batshuayi

