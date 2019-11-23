XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/11/2019 - 16:33 GMT

Mason Mount On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad to go up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City outfit at the Etihad Stadium this evening.  

The Blues headed into the international break on the back of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to continue their strong form and could send out a message of intent by taking all three points in Manchester.
 

 



Lampard names Kepa between the sticks for the Premier League clash, while at full-back he plumps for Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri.

In central defence Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori provide the pairing that Lampard hopes will keep Manchester City's attackers at bay, while in midfield N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho all play.
 


In attack, Chelsea will look towards Willian, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham to provide the goal threat this evening.



Lampard has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes during the course of the 90 minutes and could turn to Olivier Giroud or Pedro.
 


 

Chelsea Team vs Manchester City

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorgino, Kante, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Substitutes: Caballero, James, Christensen, Mount, Pedro, Giroud, Batshuayi
 