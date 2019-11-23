Moise Kean On Bench – Everton Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome rock bottom Norwich City to Goodison Park for a Premier League meeting this afternoon.



The Toffees have picked up just 14 points from their opening 12 league matches this term, something which has seen pressure grow on manager Marco Silva.













The Portuguese can afford to make no mistakes against Daniel Farke's visitors, who are struggling and have picked up only seven points to sit rock bottom of the Premier League standings.





Silva has Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he picks Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne as full-backs. Centre-backs are Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina.





The Everton manager names Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies in midfield, while further forward Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott and Richarlison support Cenk Tosun.







If Silva needs to shake things up then he has options on his bench available, including Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi.





Everton Team vs Norwich City



Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Davies, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Tosun



Substitutes: Lossl, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi, Coleman, Kean, Baningime

