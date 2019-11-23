Nicolas Pepe On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome struggling Southampton to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.



Both Arsenal and Southampton find themselves in the bottom five of the Premier League form table over the last six games and pressure is growing on Unai Emery and Ralph Hasenhuttl.













Emery has to plot a win without Dani Ceballos, who remains sidelined.



The Gunners manager has Bernd Leno in goal for the visit of the Saints today.





In central defence Emery goes with David Luiz, Calum Chambers and Sokratis, while in midfield he looks to Mateo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira to dominate. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney line-up as wing-backs, while Mesut Ozil supports Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.







The Arsenal manager can look to his bench to shake things up and has options that include Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock.





Arsenal Team vs Southampton



Leno, Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis, Bellerin, Torriera, Guendouzi, Tierney, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nelson, Pepe, Martinelli

