26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/11/2019 - 14:07 GMT

Nicolas Pepe On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome struggling Southampton to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.  

Both Arsenal and Southampton find themselves in the bottom five of the Premier League form table over the last six games and pressure is growing on Unai Emery and Ralph Hasenhuttl. 
 

 



Emery has to plot a win without Dani Ceballos, who remains sidelined.

The Gunners manager has Bernd Leno in goal for the visit of the Saints today.
 


In central defence Emery goes with David Luiz, Calum Chambers and Sokratis, while in midfield he looks to Mateo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira to dominate. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney line-up as wing-backs, while Mesut Ozil supports Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The Arsenal manager can look to his bench to shake things up and has options that include Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock.
 


Arsenal Team vs Southampton

Leno, Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis, Bellerin, Torriera, Guendouzi, Tierney, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Martinez, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nelson, Pepe, Martinelli
 