No Brainer – Newcastle United Star Explains Reason For Loan Move

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has revealed that being a fan of Italian football as a child persuaded him to reject an offer from Hull City and join Hellas Verona on loan last year.



The 24-year-old, who made his Magpies debut in 2014, has had four loan spells since the turn of 2018, with the first of them being a six-month stint at Serie A club Verona.













It was in the winter transfer window of the 2017/18 season that Aarons joined the Italian side and he made the move after rejecting a loan offer from Hull City.



While joining a team in England sounded more sensible to many, the winger was excited about the prospect of playing in Serie A, a league he admired in his younger years.





A fan of Italian football, Aarons has revealed that joining Verona on loan last year was a no-brainer for him and explained the experience as something that he will cherish for the rest of his life.







“I can see why someone else might think Hull was the safe move, but the little kid inside of me was reminded of watching Italian football as a youngster", Aarons told The Athletic.



"I just thought, ‘Serie A, AC Milan, Inter Milan.’ I had to do it. It was a no-brainer.





“Playing in Serie A was a gift that I’ll treasure for the rest of my life.



"I played at the San Siro, twice, something I always dreamed of. It was beautiful.”



However, Aarons feels he could have done some things better during his spell in Serie A, including learning the language quicker and getting himself an apartment.



"I should have learned the language immediately, got myself an apartment and settled in”, he said.



“When you go back to your hotel, it’s not the same as going home to somewhere you feel is yours.



"That taught me a lot. It made me realise how much those off-field things affect your football.”



Aarons currently plies his trade for League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers, having signed a season-long loan deal with the side in summer.

