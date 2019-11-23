Not Scoring Against Celtic Isn’t Deal-breaker – Former Scotland Star On Alfredo Morelos

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Rangers star Alfredo Morelos need not score against Celtic to prove his quality as a top centre-forward.



While the Colombian has been in top form for Rangers, not being able to register a single goal or assist in his 10 appearances against the Gers' arch-rivals Celtic has led many to question his quality as a striker.













However, former Scotland goalkeeper Rough believes Morelos need not score against the Scottish champions to convince anyone of his quality.



The 67-year-old pointed out how the striker has done well in the Europa League and feels he will be judged on the basis of his performances in European competition.





However, Morelos will be looking to break his goalless run against Celtic because he will not want that record against his name, according to Rough.







"I don't think he needs to convince everybody just because he hasn't scored against Celtic", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I think he has done well in European football. I think European football is the target where people will judge him.





"Obviously, if he gets a goal against Celtic [in the Scottish League Cup final next month], if he gets the winner, his profile is going to go higher.



"I don't think he'd beat himself up if he doesn't get that goal because it could be a performance that he puts in, it could be an assist for somebody else.



"He'll want to score a goal. I mean, that is precisely a given. You don't want a record like that hanging over you.



"But, for me, he has done everything this year more than last year."



Morelos has scored 22 goals from his 26 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season and the Gers could well be tested by bids in January for his services.

