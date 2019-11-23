Pablo Fornals On Bench – West Ham Team vs Tottenham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League clash.



Pressure is growing on Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini after his side slumped from sitting in the top four at the end of September to 16th in the standings.













Pellegrini keeps trust in Roberto in goal, with Lukasz Fabianski still out injured, while Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell are full-backs.



In central defence Angelo Ogbonna links up with Issa Diop and Pellegrini will be looking for big performances from the duo against Spurs today.





Declan Rice and Mark Noble slot into midfield and will aim to dominate, while Robert Snodgrass, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.







If the West Ham manager wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for, including Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals.





West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Roberto, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller



Substitutes: Martin, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Fornals, Antonio, Ajeti

