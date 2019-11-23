XRegister
26 October 2019

23/11/2019 - 10:35 GMT

Poor Decision From Spurs – Former Scottish Top Flight Star On Jose Mourinho Appointment

 




Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes Jose Mourinho is no longer the special one and feels Tottenham Hotspur have made a mistake in appointing the Portuguese as their new head coach.

In what was a sudden turn of events, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur relieved their manager of five-and-a-half years, Mauricio Pochettino, of his duties on Tuesday.  


 



On Wednesday morning, the London-based club announced former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho as their new head coach, with the Portuguese agreeing to a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

However, former Hibs forward McManus has termed Tottenham's decision to appoint the 56-year-old at the helm poor and believes Mourinho will not win a trophies with the club.
 


McManus is also of the view that the Portuguese tactician has lost his special touch.



"No, I don't think he's the special one, for me", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I don't think he'll win a trophy at Tottenham.
 


"I think that's a poor decision from Spurs."

Tottenham will lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham this afternoon in what is Mourinho's first match in charge of the club.
 