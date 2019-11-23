Reading Are Interesting – Former Leeds United Star Cautious On Royals

Follow @insidefutbol





Jermaine Beckford is cautious about Leeds United's opponents on Tuesday night, Reading, as he feels the Royals are a difficult side to predict.



Reading have struggled this season and are on to their second manager; the Royals lost 1-0 at Brentford on Saturday afternoon to sit 18th in the Championship standings.













Leeds, who beat Luton Town 2-1 on Saturday to move up to second in the table, will start as firm favourites to beat Reading on Tuesday night.



Former Whites hitman Beckford does expect Marcelo Bielsa's side to claim all three points, but is not sure what Reading outfit will turn up.





"Reading are an interesting side", Beckford said on LUTV after the win over Luton, as he looked ahead to Tuesday night.







"You don't necessarily think that they are going to struggle at all, but then they do.



"And then when you think that they are going to struggle, they come up with a really good performance and a win.





"The way things have been going recently, it doesn't matter if we play well or we struggle a little bit, we always come away with a victory or something.



"So I'm expecting to see pretty similar to what we saw today [at Luton]."



Leeds ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away at Reading last season with goals from Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez (two) doing the business.



Reading's last victory over the Whites came in April 2017.

