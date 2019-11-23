This Is Why – Marcelo Bielsa Explains Giving Tottenham’s Jack Clarke Game Time In Luton Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has commented on giving Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke his first minutes in the Championship this season at Luton Town.



Clarke was sold by Leeds to Tottenham in the summer, but the Whites completed a deal to take him straight back to Elland Road on a season-long loan agreement.













Prior to the 2-1 win at Luton though, Clarke had not played a single minute of Championship football and had regularly been overlooked for matchday squads.



Bielsa changed that at Luton and introduced him off the bench in the 71st minute in place of Tyler Roberts.





And the Argentine explained at his post-match press conference why he decided to introduce Clarke.







"In the second match he played with England he had a very good match for us", Bielsa said.



"We are always looking for different options: Pablo [Hernandez] and Helder [Costa] on the right, Tyler and Pablo in the middle, [Jack] Harrison, Costa and Clarke on the left.





"The three places where the offensive play grows or stops because [Patrick] Bamford is less involved in the build-up and more in the finish.



"[Mateusz] Klich, [Luke] Ayling and [Stuart] Dallas had impact from behind. I wanted to refresh the two wingers and playmaker", the Leeds boss added.



The win has moved Leeds up to second place in the Championship table, two points off league leaders West Brom.

