This Isn’t Good For My Health – Former Leeds Star Urges Whites To Settle Games Sooner

Ben Parker has joked that he cannot take more of Leeds United leaving it late in games after the Whites scored at the death to win 2-1 away at Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.



Leeds were expected to make short work of a struggling Luton outfit that headed into the fixture on the back of four straight Championship defeats.













However, despite producing a dominant performance, Leeds had to wait until the last minute to seal all three points following an own goal from Matt Pearson, who put the ball into his own net after Patrick Bamford got a touch from a Mateusz Klich cross.



Parker admits that Leeds left it late and joked he cannot take much more of last gasp wins, while noting that teams who are successful find ways to win games.





"This isn't good for my health! I'm not going to lie. I don't need this at my tender age", Parker said post match on LUTV.







"Teams that win leagues, teams that win promotions, dig in deep, they find a way to get a winner, and that's what we've done there.



"The build up play was great. A couple of times we went a bit longer and we don't need to do that [because] we lose the ball."





Parker also paid tribute to Bamford, who scored Leeds' first goal of the game and came close to being credited with the second.



"Great build up play [for the goal], great passing and you have to say Patrick Bamford, the penalty against Blackburn last time out you can see what it's done to his confidence. He looks a real handful."



Leeds have a quick turnaround to their next game, with a trip to take on Reading on the agenda for Tuesday evening.

