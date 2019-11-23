This Time Of Year Is Make Or Break Admits Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has stressed the importance of the Whites' upcoming schedule as he feels this time of the year is when teams make or break their season.



The Yorkshire-based club are set to visit Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon, in what will be their first game following the international break.













Leeds went into the break on the back two consecutive wins in the league and will be hopeful of building on it against the Hatters this weekend.



With no more international breaks until March, Whites striker Bamford believes the recent interval was much needed as the club now head into a busy schedule of games.





The 26-year-old was glad to have gone into the break on the back of back-to-back wins, but stressed the importance of the upcoming schedule, which he feels is when teams make or break their season.







"I think it [the international break] is needed. When you look at it, obviously, it's the last international break before March now", Bamford told LUTV.



"So it's a long stint where we aren't getting an extended break and it was good to go into that break on a high.





"But it's important. I think this time of year is when teams kind of break or make it.



"And you see teams come out of nowhere, putting some runs together. So, I think it's a very important time."



Bamford broke his ten-match goalless run by finding the back of the net from the spot against Blackburn Rovers before the international break and will now be hopeful of going on a goalscoring run.

