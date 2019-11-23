West Brom Worried, We’re Winning Mental Game, Inevitable We’ll Go Top – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford believes it is inevitable that the Whites will overhaul West Brom at the top of the Championship table and is sure the Baggies are worrying about the threat posed by Marcelo Bielsa's men.



Leeds grabbed a late 2-1 win away at Luton Town on Saturday to remain hot on West Brom's heels, after the Baggies also scored late to edge out Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday side by the same scoreline.













West Brom boast a two-point lead over Leeds, while they are five clear of third placed Preston, who suffered defeat at Derby County.



Beckford though believes West Brom will be looking at Leeds' results and becoming increasingly worried, with the former White also sure that Bielsa's men have a psychological advantage over the Baggies.





The former striker insists it is inevitable that Leeds will go top and indicated West Brom will then be left fighting to hold on to second place.







Beckford said on LUTV post match: "You know what, West Brom will be looking over their shoulders thinking 'wow, what more can we do?'



"They will be worrying about what's happening over here, rather than us worrying about what's happening down there.





"I think in terms of the mental game, Leeds United are winning all day long.



"West Brom, I think are going to go through a blip and when they do, they are really going to start worrying because [Preston], although they lost today, are a team that have been on form as well as us.



"So it's inevitable in my opinion that we're going to go top and Preston are going to end up putting a lot of pressure on West Brom as well."



Leeds could knock West Brom off top spot on Tuesday evening when they visit Reading, with the Baggies not in action until the next day against Bristol City.

