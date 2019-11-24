Dominant, Did Really, Really Well – Former Leeds United Star Picks Out Luton Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United hitman Jermaine Beckford has admitted to being impressed with Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea.



Shea was between the sticks at Kenilworth Road as Leeds locked horns with Luton in a Championship clash on Saturday, with Marcelo Bielsa's men running out 2-1 winners.













Leeds had a whopping 12 efforts on target throughout the match, but could score just twice, and Shea won plaudits after the game for a series of superb stops.



It was not just Shea's shot-stopping which caught Beckford's eye and the former Leeds man was impressed with the goalkeeper's all-round game.





"You have to take your hat off to him because he was under a lot of pressure and he faced a lot of shots", Beckford said on LUTV after the match.







"He covered himself with glory.



"Obviously he's conceded two goals, but if you look at his performance as a whole I think he did really, really well.





"He was dominant in the air when he needed to be and made a couple of really good saves. He was quite fortunate with a few being down the middle, but his overall positioning was pretty good."



Shea, 28, came through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Arsenal, but was forced to drop into non-league to secure regular game time and push forward with his career.



Luton snapped Shea up from AFC Wimbledon in 2017 and he played a key role in the Hatters' promotion last term.

