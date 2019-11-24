He Works With Us, We Know Roles – Rangers Star Picks Gers Coach Out For Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Connor Goldson has credited technical coach Tom Culshaw for making sure the Gers defenders take full advantage of set pieces and help the attackers out on the goal front.



Goldson has chipped in with three goals so far in the Scottish Premiership, while he also hit the back of the net in the Gers' Europa League qualifiers.













Fellow centre-back Filip Helander has scored two goals, while Nikola Katic has also opened his account for the season.



Rangers' defenders scoring goals has not happened by accident, Goldson insists, with Culshaw making sure they regularly work on making the most of set pieces.





Culshaw always makes sure Rangers' defenders know their roles from set pieces, Goldson stressed, while emphasising the importance of helping to take the goalscoring load off the attackers.







"Tom Culshaw the coach works on us [at set pieces] before every game, different set pieces, defending and attacking, and how we're going to set up", Goldson told Rangers TV.



"We always know what we're doing. We always know the routines or what's happening.





"It's good. It's another place for goals to come from. We can't always rely on Alfredo [Morelos] or the wingers.



"Sometimes we're going to have to chip in and the gaffer always says that if a goal doesn't come in normal time then it's down to us, or maybe a bit of magic from a free kick taker, to get us a goal."



Rangers' defenders have also been doing their job at the other end of the pitch, with the Gers only having conceded once in their last five games.

