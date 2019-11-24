XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

24/11/2019 - 16:52 GMT

He’s Not Got Ultra Ego – Rangers Star Praises Team-mate

 




Rangers defender Connor Goldson has praised centre-back partner Filip Helander, someone he insists he always knows what to expect from.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard is increasingly pairing Goldson and Helander up in the heart of defence and again picked the duo on Sunday in the 3-1 win at Hamilton Academical. 


 



Rangers splashed the cash to buy Helander from Italian outfit Bologna in the summer and eased him into action, with the Sweden international having followed a different pre-season training schedule in Italy.

Goldson is pleased to have linked up with Helander and insists the Swede has no ego and is always predictable in terms of his consistency.
 


Asked about Helander, Goldson told Rangers TV: "I've enjoyed it [playing with him]. He's been really solid, we've kept a lot of clean sheets together.



"He's experienced and you know what you're going to get with him most weeks.

"He's a level-headed guy. There's no ultra ego, he's just someone who wants to work hard, who wants to defend, and he helps me be good at my game; and I try and help him be as good as he can."
 


Rangers' win at Hamilton means they have kept pace with rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, with both sides having picked up 34 points from their opening 13 league games.

Both Helander and Goldson completed the full 90 minutes at New Douglas Park, despite Gerrard using all three of his substitutes.
 