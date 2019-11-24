I Remember Man Utd – Liverpool Legend Uses Rivals To Caution Over Performance Worries

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan is not yet concerned by the Reds' lacklustre form in games, drawing comparisons with Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant Manchester United sides.



Jurgen Klopp's men survived a scare at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon to edge out Crystal Palace 2-1 and remain in a commanding position at the top of the Premier League table.













The Reds have found ways to get over the line in recent weeks and Whelan concedes that performance levels are not where they were last term.



However, the Liverpool legend is not sounding the alarm and insists that Ferguson's Manchester United sides only picked up their performances in the second half of seasons to power through to picking up multiple league titles.





"We are not playing to the standard we did last year. We can't keep giving goals away. Performances have got to get better and we've got to get back to where we were, but hopefully that will all come", Whelan said after the match on LFC TV.







"I remember Manchester United kept winning league titles, but they would only start playing in the second half of the season.



"Liverpool are doing so well with all the games they are playing and winning, and we're still having a moan about it.





"We want performances to be back up there. But it [winning when not playing well] is what wins you championships."



Liverpool's next assignment is in the Champions League as they play host to Napoli, before then Brighton & Hove Albion arrive at Anfield for the Reds' final clash of November.

