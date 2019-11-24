Jermain Defoe Starts – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Hamilton in an away Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.



The Gers saw Celtic go three points clear at the top of the Premiership standings on Saturday after running out 4-0 winners over Livingston and Steven Gerrard will want his men to respond.













Rangers thrashed Hamilton the last time the two teams met earlier this season, winning 5-0 at Ibrox, while their last away clash against Brian Rice's men last season also ended in a 5-0 win.



Hamilton's last win came at the end of September, as they edged out Livingston 2-1, and they will start as big underdogs today.





Gerrard has experienced goalkeeper Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at right-back he plumps for James Tavernier, and at left-back Borna Barisic. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander are the centre-backs. Ryan Jack slots into midfield with Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo. Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe.







If Gerrard wants to influence the game from the bench then he has a number of options, including Alfredo Morelos and Greg Stewart.





Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Stewart, Davis, Ojo, Morelos

