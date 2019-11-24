XRegister
24/11/2019 - 20:59 GMT

Manchester United May Be Waiting On Brendan Rodgers – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has floated the possibility of former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers being a managerial target for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is continuing to battle to win over the doubters at Old Trafford and Manchester United have continued to be linked with potential successors to the Norwegian. 


 



Mauricio Pochettino is now available after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur and while Whelan thinks that the job at Old Trafford would appeal to the Argentine, he thinks the Red Devils may be monitoring former Liverpool boss Rodgers.

The ex-Reds manager is impressing with his work at Leicester City, with the Foxes sitting second in the Premier League, eight points behind Liverpool.
 


"Pochettino won't go to Southampton. He will want a bigger team like a Manchester United or an Everton", Whelan said on LFC TV, following Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace.



"I also wonder whether Manchester United are waiting on Brendan Rodgers, if things don't go his way at Leicester", he added.

Rodgers' Leicester side slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in September, but the Foxes are showing consistency under the Northern Irishman and have won their last six games in a row across all competitions.
 


Leicester's only loss since being beaten at Manchester United came against Rodgers' former club Liverpool, who edged out the Foxes 2-1 at Anfield.
 