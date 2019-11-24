Serie A Side Keeping January Move For West Ham Star Firmly In Thoughts

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are keeping a January transfer window swoop for West Ham United talent Sead Haksabanovic in mind.



The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been turning out in Sweden this year, with a loan spell at IFK Norrkoping sealed to increase his game time.













Haksabanovic has caught the eye in Sweden and pressed the accelerator on his performances in Norrkoping's last eleven league games, scoring six times and providing six assists for his team-mates.



Fiorentina are deep in planning for the January transfer window, which is only just over a month away, and are keen on Haksabanovic, according to Italian daily La Nazione.





It is claimed there has been contact between the Italian club and the player's representatives, and a swoop could be launched.







The 20-year-old could be tempted by the prospect of making a move to the Italian top flight.



West Ham have been ready to talk about selling Haksabanovic and put a £1.6m asking price on the attacking midfielder's head in September.





It is unclear if West Ham are still looking for the same sum to let the youngster go, or whether their asking price has been raised on account of his performances in Sweden.



A managerial change could also yet affect Haksabanovic's London Stadium career, with Manuel Pellegrini under big pressure.

