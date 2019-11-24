Tottenham Can’t Catch Us But Will Finish Top Four – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur will now finish in the top four after appointing Jose Mourinho and has tipped Leicester City to miss out.



Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week and moved swiftly to appoint former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho as his successor.













Mourinho enjoyed a winning start to his time as Tottenham manager as Spurs beat West Ham United 3-2 in a London derby on Saturday.



Tottenham remain nine points off fourth placed Chelsea, but former Liverpool star McAteer, who has ruled out Spurs being able to trouble the Reds at the top of the table, is predicting Champions League football for Mourinho's men next term.





McAteer said on LFC TV after Liverpool beat Crystal Palace: "Are Chelsea and Leicester the two main threats to Liverpool? Now you've got to throw Tottenham into the mix.







"No, they can't [catch Liverpool], but they will go into the top four now. I think they will finish top four.



"I think they will get it. I think Leicester could drop out of it", he added.





Mourinho's Tottenham are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they play host to Greek giants Olympiacos, and the Portuguese will be hunting another win.



Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side, who have picked up 37 points from 13 league games so far, to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 11th January.

