X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

25/11/2019 - 22:21 GMT

Beat Leeds United And It Can Still Be Good Week – Reading Star

 




Reading defender Michael Morrison believes that if his team can win at home against Leeds United on Tuesday night it will set them up nicely for the rest of the week. 

The Royals are set to play three games in the space of seven days, having started against Brentford on Saturday, a match which they lost 1-0 away from home. 


 



Lined up now are two more games, against Leeds and Wigan Athletic, and the summer signing insists that it is going to be a good barometer for Reading to see where they stand at present.

"This whole week will show how far this team has come", Morrison told his club's official site.
 


"Brentford, Leeds then Wigan to finish up, so it’ll be a good barometer of where we are and what we’re pushing for."



A win against Leeds at home would set the team up for a good week, the defender insists.

Morrison also took time to stress that his team cannot afford back-to-back defeats and therefore the game against Leeds is going to be crucial.

"If we can get a win at home, it sets it up to still be a good week.
 


"It’s an important game and we want to get back to winning ways. We certainly don’t want back-to-back defeats." 

Leeds on the other hand have won three games in a row, with two points separating them from league leaders West Bromwich Albion.   
 