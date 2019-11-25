Can’t Switch Off For Second Against Feyenoord, Rangers Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has urged his Gers team-mate to not switch off, even for a second, when they face Feyenoord in the Europa League this week.



The Glasgow-based club are set to travel to the Netherlands to lock horns with Eredivisie club Feyenoord in their fifth Europa League group stage game on Thursday.













A win against the Rotterdam-based club would see Rangers strengthen their chances to qualify to the round of 32 of the competition, as well as possibly going on top of the group table.



While the Light Blues defeated Feyenoord 1-0 at Ibrox in September, Scottish midfielder Jack expects his side to face a tough challenge on Thursday.





The 27-year-old, who feels the expectations for the club to do well is more this season, expressed his delight at how things have been going for Rangers so far before warning his team-mates against switching off against Feyenoord this week.







“The expectation [to win games and trophies] has always been there, and this year we’ve got a great coaching staff and a great group of players so that maybe rises a wee bit more", Jack was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“Everything is going well, there’s a good feeling about the club at the minute and we’ll just look to keep that going.





“It’s going to be tough [against Feyenoord]. In the first game, at 1-0 we had chances to kill the game off.



"These players are international level, so if you switch off for a second, they can punish you."



While Rangers face Feyenoord, group table-toppers Young Boys will host bottom-placed FC Porto at home on Thursday.

