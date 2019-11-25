Cold Beer And Enjoy Seeing Them Play – Steven Gerrard On Rangers’ International Heroes

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight at some of his Gers players going and doing well for their respective countries on international duty, and admits he loves kicking back and watching them play for their national teams.



The international break is often frustrating for some managers, with some compaling about how it interrupts club football, adds to the packed schedule and increases the chances of players getting injured.













However, Rangers boss Gerrard is not one among those managers and instead loves to see his players go and make themselves proud while on international duty as he feels such games give life experiences.



The recent international break saw Rangers stars Glen Kamara, Borna Barisic and Filip Helander help their countries Finland, Croatia and Sweden earn qualification to Euro 2020 and the former Liverpool man is proud of his players' achievement.





Gerrard believes it is great for the players to do well for their countries and is glad to have the opportunity to watch them do so.







"I think you always want your international players go and do well", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"And as someone who has played in these tournaments – these give you life experiences for the rest of your life.





"So I am very pleased with the boys. I am very proud to be the manager of them.



"I know what they are capable of and all the talent and all the character of them.



"And there will be nothing better for me than with a cold beer in my hand and in my – I won't say speedos – I'd say my swimmer shorts and to watch them go and play and do themselves proud for the country.



"I am not one of these managers who tries to get them to stay themselves or doesn't want them to go or is praying that they come back fit and well.



"I actually love them going and representing their countries. I think it's great for them."



While Gerrard is glad to see his players do well on international duty, he will now want them to focus on club football as Rangers look to attain success this season.

