Everton Considering Sacking Marco Silva Before Leicester Game

Everton are considering sacking Marco Silva before the weekend, according to Sky Sports News.



Silva's struggles at Goodison Park continued at the weekend as the Toffees were beaten 2-0 at home by Norwich City.













The Portuguese has come under big pressure at Everton, with a number of fans no longer convinced he is the right man to take the club forward.



Everton are now considering sacking Silva before Sunday's Premier League meeting with Brendan Rodgers' in-form Leicester City side.





The Toffees are considering their best course of action and already have two potential appointments in mind.







It has been claimed that former Everton manager David Moyes would be a strong contender to succeed Silva, while the Merseyside club also have an interest in Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.



However, if Everton do sack Silva then any replacement is looking at a potential nightmare run of opening fixtures in charge.





After travelling to Leicester, Everton then head to lock horns with rivals Liverpool, before welcoming Frank Lampard's Chelsea to Goodison Park.



They then travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on 15th December.

