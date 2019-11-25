XRegister
26 October 2019

25/11/2019 - 16:41 GMT

Fixture Schedule Is Working Out Well For Leeds United, Former White Feels

 




Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker believes the fixtures have worked out well for the Whites and feels the players will be buzzing for their upcoming game against Reading.

The Yorkshire-based club earned a late 2-1 win at Luton Town at the weekend and are now set to face Reading at the Madejski Stadium in the Championship on Tuesday evening.  


 



With table-toppers West Bromwich Albion and third-placed Preston North End having their games on Wednesday, Parker feels the fixtures are in Leeds' favour.

The 32-year-old believes the opportunity to go on top of the league table, at least for a day, will a good incentive for the Whites to go and get the win against Reading.
 


Parker is also positive that Marcelo Bielsa's men will be high on confidence after earning a hard-fought victory at Luton – a place he feels is challenging.



"Certainly [the Reading game is an opportunity to keep going]. The way the fixtures have panned out as well, West Brom, Preston, they play on the Wednesday", Parker explained on LUTV.

"So we know we go to Reading, win that game, we go top of the table. So it's a great little incentive to go over there and [Leeds are] full of confidence.
 


"These 89th-90th-minute winners you do get. The players will be buzzing, they'll want the game to come around.

"They'll wish they could play tomorrow. They will be that confident, but it's a great start, great three points.

"It can be a difficult place to come down here. So, got this one ticked off, rolling to Reading now."

Leeds are currently on a six-game unbeaten run and will be hoping to extend the streak when the visit Reading on Tuesday.   
 