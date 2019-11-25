He’s Becoming Real Force – Former Leeds United Star Hails White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has expressed his delight at Whites striker Patrick Bamford adding goals to his game and feels he is now a force to be reckoned with.



Bamford starred in the Yorkshire-based club's 2-1 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship at the weekend.













The Englishman scored Leeds' opener in the 51st minute and then played a key part in the side's winner in the dying minutes of the game, which was given as an own-goal from the Hatters' Matty Pearson, although Bamford insisted that he got the final touch.



Nevertheless, the former Chelsea man appears to have put his poor goalless run behind him, and has now scored in back-to-back games, leaving ex-Leeds star Parker delighted for him.





The 32-year-old, who is an admirer of Bamford's work rate and build-up play, is glad that the striker is adding goals to his game, which he feels will make the player a force to be reckoned with.







"I'm sure he'll be claiming that second one!" Parker said on LUTV.



"But, no, for a striker, we have talked about his work rate, his build-up play, but now he is starting to add to the goals to his game.





"Ultimately that's what you get judged on as a striker, and the penalty he got last time out before the international break, could see the relief coming off him because his work rate is second to none.



"Now he is adding goals to the game and he is a real force to be reckoned with."



Bamford has scored six goals and provided two assists from his 17 Championship appearances for Leeds this season and will be hoping that the second goal against Luton is given to him.

