XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/11/2019 - 16:37 GMT

He’s Becoming Real Force – Former Leeds United Star Hails White

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has expressed his delight at Whites striker Patrick Bamford adding goals to his game and feels he is now a force to be reckoned with.

Bamford starred in the Yorkshire-based club's 2-1 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship at the weekend.  


 



The Englishman scored Leeds' opener in the 51st minute and then played a key part in the side's winner in the dying minutes of the game, which was given as an own-goal from the Hatters' Matty Pearson, although Bamford insisted that he got the final touch.

Nevertheless, the former Chelsea man appears to have put his poor goalless run behind him, and has now scored in back-to-back games, leaving ex-Leeds star Parker delighted for him.
 


The 32-year-old, who is an admirer of Bamford's work rate and build-up play, is glad that the striker is adding goals to his game, which he feels will make the player a force to be reckoned with.



"I'm sure he'll be claiming that second one!" Parker said on LUTV.

"But, no, for a striker, we have talked about his work rate, his build-up play, but now he is starting to add to the goals to his game.
 


"Ultimately that's what you get judged on as a striker, and the penalty he got last time out before the international break, could see the relief coming off him because his work rate is second to none.

"Now he is adding goals to the game and he is a real force to be reckoned with."

Bamford has scored six goals and provided two assists from his 17 Championship appearances for Leeds this season and will be hoping that the second goal against Luton is given to him.   
 