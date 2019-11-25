He’s Fabulous – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged the Light Blues academy players to take inspiration from 17-year-old winger Kai Kennedy.



Kennedy was part of Rangers' travelling squad for their away trip to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, albeit in a non-playing capacity.













Explaining his reasons for taking the teenager along with the squad to the SuperSeal Stadium, Gers boss Gerrard pointed out how the winger impressed with his performances in training and in the friendly against Leicester City during the week.



The Anfield great asserted that Kennedy earned his right to be a reserve in their trip to Hamilton and feels he was unlucky to not have received his first-team debut.





Gerrard also advised rest of the players in the Rangers academy to take inspiration from Kennedy, who he hailed as a 'fabulous little player'.







“He earned the right to be the 19th man", Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"His training performances this week and his cameo in the friendly against Leicester made me think of putting him in the 18.





“All of our lads at the academy should take note of what he has done this week.



"People look at Kai as this wee player who maybe doesn’t belong with men but he has trained like a man all week.



"He’s been the most consistent in training. He’s a fabulous little player.



“It wasn’t just a token gesture to say ‘come with us, you’re a young kid’. He deserved to be around it today. He was unlucky not to get a shirt.”



Having travelled with the squad for the league match at the weekend, Kennedy will now be hopeful of making his senior team debut soon.

