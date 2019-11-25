I Don’t Have Championship Managerial Friend But These Two I Value – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he does not have a friend in management, but tipped his hat to the way Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray and Luton Town manager Graeme Jones have behaved this season.



Bielsa is widely considered to be a legendary figure in managerial circles and has served as an inspiration for a number of coaches across the globe.













It was considered a big coup when Leeds tempted him into the Championship and Bielsa only narrowly missed out on leading the Whites to promotion last season.



Now in his second season in England's second tier, Bielsa has come up against familiar faces in the opposition technical area, but has revealed no friendships have developed.





He does though have a positive impression of Mowbray and Jones, the managers he has pitted his wits against during Leeds' last two games.







"I don’t have a friend regarding managers", Bielsa explained at a press conference.



"But I value a lot what the Blackburn manager said about Leeds, but also I give more value about what he said about my behaviour.





"The Luton manager, I can see how every colleague reacts and when you lose one match two minutes before the match finishes and you see the reaction of Luton’s manager. I can realise the integrity of the guy.



"The behaviour he has shown after the match with me.



"But in general, what I saw regarding opponent managers was the positive feeling about the work we do", the Argentine tactician added.



Leeds currently sit inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship and Bielsa may find himself going head to head with Premier League managers next season.

