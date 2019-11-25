It’s Up There – Rangers Star Thrilled With Quality of Goal At Hamilton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Ryan Kent believes his first goal as a permanent Gers player against Hamilton Academical at the weekend is one of the best he has scored.



The former Liverpool winger starred for Steven Gerrard's side on Sunday as they registered a 3-1 away win against the Accies in the Scottish Premiership.













The score was 1-1, courtesy of goals from the Gers' Ryan Jack and Accies' Lewis Smith, when Kent found the back of the net with a thunderous left-footed shot from outside the box, giving his team the lead.



The 23-year-old, who scored another just before the end of full-time, feels his first goal against Hamilton is up there with his best goals and is delighted to have got off the mark for Rangers this season, which he believes would have happened earlier if not for bad luck.





However, while goals and assists are important, Kent is focused on putting in good performances for the Light Blues and helping the team win.







“That goal is up there with any I’ve scored", Kent was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"I’ve probably scored goals in more important games but I’m just delighted to get off the mark and hopefully I can kick on.





“I was probably unfortunate in some of the earlier games. I’ve hit the post twice now.



"But for me, while numbers is a massive thing and especially for forwards, I don’t want to get bogged down by them.



“There’s always a lot of outside noise about having to score more goals – which I do – but I take more satisfaction from putting in good performances every week and the goals are a bonus to help the team.



“As long as I’m doing my duty on the pitch then that’s all I’m concerned about.



"I’m getting there in terms of fitness and I’ll be happy when I can put in 90 minutes twice in a week – that’s when I can say I’m 100 per cent."



Having scored got off the mark with a brace, Kent will now be looking to add more goals and assists to his name in the coming weeks.

