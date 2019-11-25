XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/11/2019 - 11:00 GMT

It’s Up There – Rangers Star Thrilled With Quality of Goal At Hamilton

 




Rangers winger Ryan Kent believes his first goal as a permanent Gers player against Hamilton Academical at the weekend is one of the best he has scored.

The former Liverpool winger starred for Steven Gerrard's side on Sunday as they registered a 3-1 away win against the Accies in the Scottish Premiership.  


 



The score was 1-1, courtesy of goals from the Gers' Ryan Jack and Accies' Lewis Smith, when Kent found the back of the net with a thunderous left-footed shot from outside the box, giving his team the lead.

The 23-year-old, who scored another just before the end of full-time, feels his first goal against Hamilton is up there with his best goals and is delighted to have got off the mark for Rangers this season, which he believes would have happened earlier if not for bad luck.
 


However, while goals and assists are important, Kent is focused on putting in good performances for the Light Blues and helping the team win.



That goal is up there with any I’ve scored", Kent was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

"I’ve probably scored goals in more important games but I’m just delighted to get off the mark and hopefully I can kick on.
 


I was probably unfortunate in some of the earlier games. I’ve hit the post twice now.

"But for me, while numbers is a massive thing and especially for forwards, I don’t want to get bogged down by them.

There’s always a lot of outside noise about having to score more goals – which I do – but I take more satisfaction from putting in good performances every week and the goals are a bonus to help the team.

As long as I’m doing my duty on the pitch then that’s all I’m concerned about.

"I’m getting there in terms of fitness and I’ll be happy when I can put in 90 minutes twice in a week – that’s when I can say I’m 100 per cent."

Having scored got off the mark with a brace, Kent will now be looking to add more goals and assists to his name in the coming weeks.   
 