26 October 2019

06 August 2019

25/11/2019 - 12:44 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Provides Eddie Nketiah Update

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has provided an update on striker Eddie Nketiah, who has been laid low with an abdominal injury in recent weeks.

Nketiah, on loan from Arsenal, had been set for a run of starts before picking up his injury, and has watched on from the sidelines as Patrick Bamford has ended his goal drought and bedded himself further into Bielsa's thoughts as the first choice striker. 


 



The Arsenal loanee will be desperate to get back and push for game time, and Bielsa has revealed that the striker is due back in training on Thursday.

Asked about Nketiah at a press conference, Bielsa replied: "Next Thursday he’s going to work, train with the group. 
 


"And from there we’ll see how it’s going with him."



Pablo Hernandez started in Saturday's 2-1 win away at Luton Town and Bielsa also commented on how the Spaniard has reacted following the game, insisting he is fine to play on Tuesday at Reading.

"He played an important match for us.
 


"He built offensive play in the right and in the centre and it was a positive return for him.

"Yes [he is fine for Tuesday]."

Hernandez will be looking to help Leeds record another win on Tuesday, as they Whites look to hit the accelerator in a busy run of games in the coming weeks.
 