They’ve Done It – Steven Gerrard Keen For Rangers Stars To Use Team-mates As Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged his Gers players to use the internationals in the team as guidance and inspiration to earn national team call-ups.



Some of the players from the Glasgow-based club have starred for their respective countries while on international duty, with the likes of Glen Kamara, Filip Helander and Borna Barisic helping their teams earn Euro 2020 qualification.













While the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Steven Davis have also represented their countries recently, Rangers boss Gerrard has advised the non-internationalists in his ranks to take guidance from them.



The 39-year-old is positive that seeing the internationalists shine for their countries will be a boost for the other players and pointed out how they are taking inspiration from their team-mates.









"Yes, I think so [internationalists doing well is a boost for others]", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"And also, maybe, if you are a non-international and you've got dreams and aspirations of getting a call-up, you have got to use them lads [internationalists] as guidance.





"They've done it. They've got back by playing well for Rangers, whether it be domestically or in Europe – in the Europa League.



"People do sit down and take notes and that's what has happened of late."



Apart from Jack, Davis, Morelos, Aribo, Kamara, Helander and Barisic, Scott Arfield, Eros Grezda and Jordan Jones also earn regular international call-ups.

