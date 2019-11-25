We Kept Plugging Away – Sunderland Boss Hails Team’s Desire In Coventry Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has praised his team for plugging away and keeping on playing in spite of conceding a poor goal early in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Coventry City.



The Black Cats fell behind through a goal in the 26th minute after defender Dominic Hyam found the back of the net for Mark Robins' visitors.













The match stayed that way until the 90th minute when substitute Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka found the goal that helped the hosts salvage a point from the League One encounter.



Sunderland boss Parkinson was full of praise for the academy recruit, though he insisted that credit should also be given to the team for the way they held on and kept playing until the final minutes of the match.





“I am pleased for him [Kimpioka] but also the team because we gave away a poor goal from a back pass", Parkinson told his club's official site.







“It rocked us but we get plugging away and we kept playing.”



Parkinson introduced teenager Kimpioka from the bench in the 82nd minute and was left delighted by what he was able to produce in his eight-minute cameo.





“I am very pleased for Benji after he came off the bench.



"He lit the place up with his goal and it was well taken too. He was calm and we needed that moment to get us back in the game."



The Sunderland manager is now sure that Kimpioka will reap the benefits of the goal, with his confidence level bumping up.



“He is a very confident lad and he always backs himself and that will increase his confidence level more."



Sunderland now sit in tenth in the League One stadnings and are three points off the top six, ahead of Tuesday's visit of Burton Albion.

