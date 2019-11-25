West Brom Discuss Contingency Plans In Event West Ham Recall Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion have discussed contingency plans in the event in-form winger Grady Diangana is recalled from his loan by West Ham United in January, according to The Athletic.



The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Baggies this season, having arrived at the Hawthorns on a season-long deal from West Ham.













Diangana has been involved in nine goals from his 15 league appearances for West Brom, helping the side to sit top of the Championship summit.



However, the Englishman's parent club West Ham have been struggling and are just three points above the relegation zone.





With the Hammers finding themselves in a relegation scrap, some West Ham fans are keen for the club to recall Diangana.







While West Brom are positive that West Ham will not cut short the in-form star's spell, they have already discussed contingency plans just in case Diangana returns to London in January.



The Irons' recent form has seen manager Manuel Pellegrini find himself under pressure and if the Chilean, who has been happy for Diangana to see the season out at West Brom, is sacked, the winger's situation could change.





With Diangana's situation subject to potential changes, West Brom have considered emergency plans, which include tactical solutions, as well as January signings.

