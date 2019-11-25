XRegister
26 October 2019

25/11/2019 - 12:54 GMT

Yes, We’ve Got Lot To Develop In This Aspect – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa

 




Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that Leeds United are continuing to struggle to convert chances into goals.

The Whites had a whopping 12 shots on target at Luton Town on Saturday, but could score just twice, continuing a trend under Bielsa where the side need a large number of opportunities to hit the back of the net. 


 



Leeds also struggled to turn their dominance within games into goals last season and Bielsa makes no bones about the fact it is an area the Whites need to develop.

He admits that opposing sides regularly need fewer opportunities than Leeds to score, which puts extra emphasis on defending.
 


"Yes, we have a lack of efficiency regarding our chances", Bielsa told a press conference.



"For each time in the last match we needed 16 chances to get two goals and the opponent just needed four chances to score one.

"That means that we have a lot to develop yet in our offensive play and in every mistake we have defensively we suffer the consequences.
 


"We have crossed 24 times before the first cross of them where they scored, and they crossed just once and they score.

"What we have to improve is the last pass from the middle or the sides and we have to pay attention, a lot when we defend because the opponent needs less [chances] than us to score."

Leeds have made sure they are defensively tight to compensate for their lack of goals, with Bielsa's men having only shipped ten goals in the Championship this season, the best record in the division.
 