XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/11/2019 - 18:46 GMT

Angelino Plays – Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk to the Etihad Stadium for a Group C Champions League contest.  

The Premier League side sit top of the group and know they will qualify for the last 16 if they take just a point from their meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.
 

 



Pep Guardiola must plot a route to the three points without striker Sergio Aguero, who picked up a thigh injury in Manchester City's 2-1 defeat of Chelsea at the weekend.

Second choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is suspended. 
 


Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at the back he picks Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Angelino as a four. Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan both play, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.



The former Barcelona coach has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including David Silva and Riyad Mahrez.
 


 

Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (c), Otamendi, Angelino, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, G Jesus

Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Stones, D Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Foden
 