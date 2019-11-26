Angelino Plays – Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk to the Etihad Stadium for a Group C Champions League contest.



The Premier League side sit top of the group and know they will qualify for the last 16 if they take just a point from their meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.













Pep Guardiola must plot a route to the three points without striker Sergio Aguero, who picked up a thigh injury in Manchester City's 2-1 defeat of Chelsea at the weekend.



Second choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is suspended.





Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at the back he picks Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Angelino as a four. Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan both play, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.







The former Barcelona coach has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including David Silva and Riyad Mahrez.







Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk



Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (c), Otamendi, Angelino, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, G Jesus



Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Stones, D Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Foden

