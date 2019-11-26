Crystal Palace Amongst Clubs Interested In Out-of-favour Serie A Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are amongst a clutch of clubs who are interested in signing AC Milan attacker Fabio Borini ahead of the January transfer window.



Borini is out of contract at the end of the season and AC Milan are not prepared to exercise an option to extend his stay for one more year.













The club are looking for offers for the attacker in January and are even prepared to loan him out, with the Italian leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.



It has been claimed that Genoa and Torino are interested in getting their hands on the former Liverpool man during the winter transfer.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the former Liverpool and Sunderland forward has also been attracting interest from the Premier League, with Crystal Palace keen on him.







Roy Hodgson wants to add more attacking depth to his squad in January and his recruitment team have been scouring the market for options.



The 28-year-old Rossoneri has emerged as an option for Crystal Palace, who could move for him in January.





Borini’s contract situation would also make him a low-cost option for Crystal Palace, who are desperate to add more goals to their squad.



The Italian has been a bit-part player at AC Milan this season and has not played a game since the end of August.

