26 October 2019

06 August 2019

26/11/2019 - 18:48 GMT

Danny Rose Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Olympiacos Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Olympiacos in the Champions League this evening in what is Jose Mourinho's first home game in charge.

Mourinho led Spurs to a winning start at the weekend as his side edged out West Ham United 3-2 to pick up three Premier League points and he will want another victory tonight. 
 

 



Tottenham have seven points in Group B and sit second, with a win tonight meaning they will reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Mourinho picks Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, while at full-back he opts for Serge Aurier and Danny Rose.
 


Mourinho has Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld as the centre-backs in his system, while in midfield he names Eric Dier and Harry Winks to boss the game. Further up the pitch Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



The Tottenham boss has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes, such as Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Olympiacos

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Winks, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Vertonghen, Sessengon, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lo Celso
 