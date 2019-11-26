Doesn’t Mean A Lot – Marcelo Bielsa Plays Down Leeds United Going Top

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has played down the importance of Leeds United moving top of the Championship table after recording a 1-0 win at Reading.



A late Jack Harrison goal at the Madejski Stadium put the Royals to the sword and meant Leeds came out on top in a game low on chances.













Taking all three points from their trip to Reading means that Leeds have now gone top of the Championship table, ahead of West Brom, even if only temporarily, with the Baggies in action on Wednesday night.



Bielsa however is not placing too much importance on going top towards the end of November and insists it is where Leeds finish at the end of the season that matters.





He told his post-Reading press conference: "Of course when you are top it’s the better than another position in the table.







"But also it’s true today it doesn’t mean a lot.



"The most important is what happens."





Leeds return to the comfort of Elland Road next weekend when Middlesbrough provide the opposition for what is the Whites' final game of November.



The Whites then travel to Huddersfield Town.

