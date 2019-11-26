Frank Lampard Can Succeed In Any Job – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has insisted that he had no doubt that Frank Lampard would succeed at Stamford Bridge as he thinks his former team-mate can handle any job.



Chelsea rolled the dice last summer when they appointed Lampard, who only had one season of managerial experience at Derby County, as their new manager.













The former midfielder’s legendary status at Chelsea meant he received a hero’s welcome at Stamford Bridge and he has managed to keep the club in the hunt for a top-four place this season.



Ivanovic admits that the people who played with Lampard and know him were never in any doubt that he would be a success as a manager at Chelsea.





The defender is delighted to see his former team-mate in charge of Chelsea and is hopeful that he gets results and the rub of the green necessary in order to last long in the job at Stamford Bridge.







The former Chelsea defender told The Athletic: “Everybody who knows Frank – and I know him very well, which is the privilege of my life – knew he was going to be a success.



“If you put Frank in any job, he will be successful.





“The problem with being a manager is you always need results, but Frank as a person and as a man will be successful in any job.



“I’m so happy and proud to see him in the position he is in, and I hope he will have the motivation and the luck to stay at Chelsea for many years.”



Chelsea are currently fourth in the league table, having a healthy seven-point lead over fifth-placed Wolves.

