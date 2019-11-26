XRegister
X
26 October 2019

26/11/2019 - 12:41 GMT

He’s Nightmare For Full-Backs In That Form – Former Scotland Defender On Rangers Winger

 




Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson believes Rangers star Ryan Kent is finally getting up to speed and recapturing the form that he showed last season.

Kent spent last season on loan at Rangers from Liverpool and throughout last summer the Glasgow giants were interested in taking him back to Ibrox.  


 



But they only managed to do a deal with Liverpool on transfer deadline day and it has taken some time for the winger to build his fitness back up and show his quality on the pitch this season.

Kent came into his own against Hamilton on Sunday when he scored two goals, one of them from outside the penalty box, in Rangers’ 3-1 win away from home in the Scottish Premiership.
 


Wilson admits that the winger was a constant menace for the Hamilton defence and believes the Rangers fans are finally seeing the player they witnessed last season at the club.



He admits that for a full-back it is nightmarish to play against a winger of Kent’s quality and in the form he showed against Hamilton.

Wilson said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: "[It was an] unbelievable [goal]. He just looked a constant threat.
 


“I think this was what the Rangers fans saw last year.

“It has maybe taken a wee bit of time to get up to speed but yesterday [Sunday] he was unstoppable.

“It is a full-back’s nightmare to play against a guy like him in that sort of form.”

Steven Gerrard will hope Rangers see more of Kent’s blistering performances in the second half of the season as the club look to break Celtic’s domination of Scottish football.
 