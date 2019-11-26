I’m Delighted Way He Looks After Himself – Neil Lennon Tips Hat To Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on Hoops winger James Forrest, tipping his hat to how the player is looking after himself, and is hopeful that the Bhoy maintains his standards for the club.



The 28-year-old has been one of the Scottish champions' standout performers this season, having involved in 25 goals from his 26 appearances across all competitions already.













Maintaining his fine form, Forrest starred for Celtic in their weekend game against Livingston in the league, netting a brace in his side's 4-0 win.



Lennon is delighted with how the winger's finishing has improved, pointing out how he took his first goal against Livingston, and lauded the player for his ability to create chances.





The Celtic boss, who is an admirer of the winger's versatility, is hopeful that Forrest can keep his standards high throughout the season and beyond, while also hailing him as an 'all-round package'.







"I'm just delighted with the way he is looking after himself, the intent he is playing with", Lennon told Celtic TV.



"His finishing is getting better. I mean, his first finish of the day [against Livinston] was a very, very difficult thing to do – the volley out of the air.





"He's creating chances. He put Odsonne [Edouard] clean through [in the] first half.



"And this is him playing on the left. We know he can play on the right. I think he can play at number ten as well.



"So I've got an all-round package with James and he seems happy, he seems in a good place and we just have to try and hope that he maintains those standards because he is quite incredible at the minute."



Forrest has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists from his 26 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.

