26 October 2019

06 August 2019

26/11/2019 - 19:01 GMT

Liam Cooper Starts – Leeds United Team vs Reading Confirmed

 




Fixture: Reading vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a Championship fixture this evening. 

The Whites beat Luton Town 2-1 at the weekend and have now won their last three games on the spin as they look to press the accelerator at a crucial time in the season.
 

 



Reading sit just 18th in the table and Leeds will start as firm favourites to get the job done, especially having won both of their meetings with the Royals last season.


Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at full-back he trusts in Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas.
 


In central defence Ben White links up with Liam Cooper, while Kalvin Phillips looks to protect the back four. Mateusz Klich is given the vote to play, while Pablo Hernandez, Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.



Bielsa has options on the bench to shake things up if needed and could turn to Helder Costa and Jack Clarke.
 


Leeds United Team vs Reading

Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Roberts, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Alioski, Berardi, Shackleton, Clarke, Costa
 