Makes Me Laugh – Former Celtic Star On Some Bhoys Fans Not Rating 28-Year-Old

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has conceded that he is not sure why a section of the Bhoys fan base still do not rate James Forrest as highly he should be, in his view, rated.



A product of the Celtic academy, the winger has been playing for the first team for close to a decade and has featured 374 times for the Bhoys thus far.













He has been enjoying another brilliant season at Celtic and has been involved in 25 goals in 26 appearances, scoring 13 and assisting 12, in all competitions.



Forrest is four goals away from equaling his best season at Celtic in terms of hitting the back of the net, but he is still not universally loved amongst the fan base.





Wilson stressed that the winger has proven his quality over a number of years and has been a massive player for Celtic over the last few season.







But he is not sure why a section of the fans still find it hard to rate the homegrown Celtic star.





The former Bhoy said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “You know what makes me laugh though, some Celtic fans still have their reservations about James Forrest.



“To do that over that stretch of time he has and how much he contributes.



“And still some people say, he's not enough end [quality].”



Forrest has 86 goals to his name for Celtic, just 14 short of a century of strikes, which only Henrik Larsson, John Hartson and Leigh Griffiths have managed to achieve for the Bhoys this century.

