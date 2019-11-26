XRegister
26/11/2019 - 12:27 GMT

Napoli Expected To Be Without Key Star Against Liverpool

 




Napoli are likely to be missing midfielder Fabian Ruiz from their squad when they take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Serie A giants did manage to beat Liverpool at home in their first game in Group E, but the Reds won their next three games to put themselves in a good position to qualify.  


 



Napoli are also in a solid place to get through to the next round of the competition, but are keen to get something from their visit to Merseyside on Wednesday night.

However, they might not be able to name their strongest starting eleven at Anfield against Liverpool.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Ruiz is unlikely to recover from a problem of muscle fatigue in time to face the Reds on Wednesday night.



The Spaniard was an unused substitute in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti has been confident about getting Ruiz back in the team for the Liverpool game.
 


But the midfielder is likely to be missing again and is not expected to be part of the matchday squad as well on Merseyside for the key Champions League game.   
 