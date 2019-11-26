Neil Lennon Doesn’t Fancy Him – Former Top Flight Star On Out-of-favour Celtic Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan feels Celtic manager Neil Lennon just does not fancy playing Scott Sinclair anymore.



Sinclair has clocked just 17 minutes of league football this season and his cumulative time on the pitch in all competitions for Celtic this term has been just 86 minutes over six appearances.













The winger has not been part of the matchday squad for the last three league games and he seems to have dropped further down the pecking order, with Lewis Morgan taking his place on the bench.



Craigan conceded that Sinclair’s record at Celtic suggests that he is definitely a better bet than Morgan in the squad when it comes to overall quality.





But he believes Lennon is not a big fan of the former Aston Villa winger and admits that the Celtic manager’s opinion has more or less doomed Sinclair’s time at Parkhead.







Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Is he a better player than Lewis Morgan? Yes, he is.



“His record tells you that – the goals he has scored, the influence he has had in the team, but Neil must not fancy him as a player.





“It happens sometimes as a manager.



“You get a player and you think he is not my cup of tea, I don’t really fancy him and I’d rather give someone else an opportunity.



“It is all about opinions and Neil’s opinion is what that counts.”



Celtic extended the winger’s contract by one more year at the end of last season, but Sinclair could well be on the move in January.

