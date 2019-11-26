No, I’m Not Tempted To Do This – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon On Rennes Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that the Hoops will not make wholesale changes to their starting eleven against Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday, despite sitting on top of the group.



The Scottish Premiership champions are set to host French Ligue 1 side Rennes at Celtic Park in their fifth Europa League group stage game on Thursday.













Having won three and drawn one of their four games so far, Celtic have already ensured qualification to the Europa League round of 32 and can afford to rest their key players against the French outfit.



However, Bhoys boss Lennon has made it clear that they will not make major changes to his starting eleven, with his eyes set on maintaining a 100% home record in Europe and going into the next round as group winners.





The 48-year-old is delighted with Celtic's points tally in the group so far and believes there is no reason why the Scottish giants cannot build on it.







"Not really. No, [I’m not tempted to make wholesale changes]," Lennon told Celtic TV.



"I want to win the game because that would give us a 100% home record in the group, which would be fantastic.





"It's important for the supporters are well and, obviously, with the incentive of if you can win the group you get an advantageous draw in the second half of the season. We are looking to that as well.



"We are on ten points already, which is a magnificent return, and there's no reason why we can't build on that."



Following Thursday's game against Rennes, Celtic have an away trip to CFR Cluj remaining in their Europa League group stage fixtures.

