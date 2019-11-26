XRegister
26 October 2019

26/11/2019 - 21:53 GMT

That’s Why Rangers Paid Big Bucks – Gers Legend Gushes Over Ryan Kent

 




Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes Gers winger Ryan Kent proved why the club paid £7m for him with his performance against Hamilton at the weekend.

The former Liverpool wide-man starred in Rangers' 3-1 league victory over the Accies at the SuperSeal Stadium on Sunday, scoring his side's second and third goals.  


 



While his first goal was a thunderous left-footed strike from outside the box, Kent's second came as a result of a neat finish, and both goals left ex-Rangers star Ferguson pleased.

The 41-year-old hailed Kent's goals at the weekend as 'top class' and 'a great finish' before lauding the Englishman's ability to run forward with the ball, as well as his ability to operate on either flank.
 


Ferguson feels Kent's performance against Hamilton proved why Rangers paid Liverpool £7m for his signature and is positive that the winger will become a key player for Steven Gerrard's side when he regains full fitness, having just recently come back from a hamstring injury.



"Ryan Kent – that's why you pay the big bucks", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"His first goal was top class and I thought his second goal was a great finish.
 


"He is a special talent. I just like the way he carries the ball, the things he can do, either on the left flank or the right flank.

"Once he gets up to speed, because he obviously had this hamstring injury, he'll be a top, top player."

Having scored his first goal of the season, and followed it up with another, Kent will now be hopeful of adding more to his tally at Ibrox.   
 