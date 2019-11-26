The Mentality He Has Is Important – Leeds United Coach On Highly-Rated Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23s manager Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on young Whites midfielder Alfie McCalmont and is delighted with the player's mentality.



Corberan's Under-23s side handed Wigan Athletic's team a 2-0 defeat at the DW Stadium on Monday, with Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens finding the back of the net.













Although not on the scoresheet, one person who impressed for the Yorkshire-based club was 19-year-old central midfielder McCalmont, who turned provider for both their goals.



Corberan expressed his delight at how the highly rated talent is steadfast on developing as a player and went to hail the teenager as special.





The Spaniard is an admirer of McCalmont's mentality, which prompts the midfielder to take responsibility on the pitch, and is glad that the youngster is doing things right.







"I think Alfie is a special player that we are working a lot with", Corberan said on LUTV.



"He is a young player. He has one aspect that he is very focused to improve.





"I think [what is] important with Alfie is the mentality that he has, to be a player, because always to grow as a player you have to take the responsibility and I think he is doing this process."



McCalmont made his senior team debut for Leeds in their EFL Cup tie against Salford City in August, coming on a substitute, and then made his first start against Stoke City in the competition.

