They Were Positive – Marcelo Bielsa Hails Substitutes’ Role In Leeds Win At Reading

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits that the introduction of Helder Costa and Ezgjan Alioski from the bench at Reading was positive, after the Whites scored late to register a 1-0 win at the Madjeski Stadium.



The Whites knew that beating Reading would move them to the top of the Championship standings, even if only temporarily, and Bielsa made just one change from the side that beat Luton Town 2-1 on Saturday.













Bielsa saw his side dominate possession, but struggle to create clear cut openings, with the closest the Whites went coming through Stuart Dallas, who hit the crossbar just after the hour mark.



Leeds kept going though and, aided by Costa, an early replacement for the injured Tyler Roberts, and Alioski, on for Mateusz Klich in the 66th minute, scored through Jack Harrison with just three minutes left.





A deflected cross from Costa, who was fed by Alioski, found Harrison, who headed into the back of the Royals' net at the far post.







Bielsa is delighted with the win and was quick to admit substitutes Costa and Alioski more than played their part.



"It’s true it was a tight match. It was difficult for us to create danger in the first half. In the second half we were better", he told his post match press conference.

