Why Not – Newcastle Star Targeting Three Points Against Manchester City

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is aware of the threat posed by the Magpies' upcoming opponents Manchester City, but believes his team need to aim for all three points.



The Tyneside-based club slumped to their first Premier League defeat in four games after Dean Smith's Aston Villa beat them 2-0 on Monday.













Having missed out on the opportunity to go into the top half of the league table, Newcastle are now set to face champions Manchester City at home on Saturday.



While the Citizens are the favourites going into the game, Magpies goalkeeper Dubravka believes Steve Bruce's men have what it takes to beat the big guns in the league, having defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United this season.





However, the Slovakian feels the need is for Newcastle to start with the basics and put in work on the training pitch to try and get something out of their upcoming game.







"I think we beat other top sides, so why not try to do the same things [against Manchester City]", Dubravka told NUFC TV.



"We have to start with the basic things, start on the training [ground]. If anybody needs to do extra, do it.





"And it's going to be a tough opponent against [Manchester City] but you never know."



Newcastle have only lost one of their six matches at St. James Park this season, with the only defeat coming against Arsenal in their season opener.

